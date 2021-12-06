ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

13808 Delaney Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO HOA! Updated and move in ready! 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths, large fenced back yard with over sized deck perfect for entertaining. New roof 2019, gutters with gutter helmet installed 2020, replaced water heater and washer/dryer 6 months ago. New flooring on...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
REAL ESTATE
Scribe

2 Turnabout Ln

Completely Renovated!! - 3 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family on private road in convenient location! Kitchen is with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wash/dryer hook-ups. New hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Huge flat level backyard and private patio. Within 10 minutes of all Darien public schools and a 10 minute walk to the Noroton Heights R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
DARIEN, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1418 Homeric Court

CDB Design & Build's latest masterpiece in the Heart of McLean at 1418 Homeric Court! Gorgeous Private lot that will feature a Modern Craftsman with a 2-Car garage with nearly 5000sf on the main/upper level with 7103 square feet of finished exquisite craftsmanship! Open and Inviting Main level with Study and SEPARATE Library! Upper level will boast 3 generous bright bedrooms all w/ LARGE walk-in closet's & full Bath. HUGE Master Suite w/ Spa Bathroom and His & Hers Walk- in Closets with Built-ins. Lower level Recreation room with Large wet bar & Gym! Separate in-law suite w/bedroom & full bath! There is still time to customize features/options and work side by side with the designer to match this home to your lifestyle.*************************** Pictures of builders Past New Build *************************
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Strummer Lane

Welcome to this vibrant natural sunlight filled 4 level luxury townhouse in sought after Crown community! Hardwood floor and oak staircase throughout entire house. It features Entry-Level Bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath, large center island with granite countertop and pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry, spacious great room with wall of windows, open concept living with family room off kitchen and sliding door to the rear deck. The upper 1 level features primary suite, enlarged shower stall, dual vanities and walk-in closet, two generous secondary bedrooms with hall bath and convenient laundry complete this level. The fourth floor is an amazing entertaining place that boasts with vaulted ceiling, great room, full bath, French door leading to the rooftop terrace. Custom blinds through out, new hardwood floor on entry level bedroom, new hardwood floor and oak staircase on all third and fourth floors. Crown is one of the best newer designed community that offers an exciting blend of retail, restaurants and residential living together. The Crown amenities are located at The Retreat, a massive complex that boasts an outdoor pool, expansive sun deck lounge areas, an outdoor fireplaces, and a rock-climbing wall. Open house Sunday, Dec 12 from 1-3pm.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Stonebridge Town Center#Wegmans#Vre#Samson Properties#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8570 Hayshed Lane

Much larger than it appears from the exterior. This amazing home sits on one of the largest private lots in the community. Upper level offers 4 bedrooms and two full baths. The main level boasts very open floor plan, huge kitchen open to family room w/fireplace, separate dining room and living room w/attached bookcases and powder room. Includes 3 sliders that walk out to newer deck w/stairs to backyard. Finished walk-out lower level. House renovated in 2016 including new roof, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and so much more. Rear yard is partially fenced, great for pets or kids. New no maintenance handiplank siding in 2017, over $40,000 investment. Added bonus ...house is Fios gigabit ready. Ethernet cable has been laid, buried and connected to an ethernet port inside the house. Fantastic location, convenient to everything! 10 minutes to Ft. Mead, 15 minutes to Baltimore, 15 minutes to BWI airport, 30 minutes to DC. Tons of shopping and dining within minutes of this property. Start your new year off in this gorgeous home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

514 Lancaster Place , #514

WELCOME TO 514 LANCASTER PLACE #514!!! THIS IS THE PERFECT TWO-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This beautiful townhouse has just been painted throughout with neutral colors and is ready for the new owners to move right in! When you enter the home, you are greeted with a gorgeous hardwood living/dining room area. The open concept of the 1ts level takes you to the beautiful and modern kitchen area. The kitchen will please any chef! There are granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry spacious area is just off the kitchen The living room/dining room/kitchen open concept makes this house a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Please take the stairs up to the second level where you will find THREE large bedrooms and a full bathroom. ALL bedrooms have nice and spacious closets. The townhouse also counts with a fully fenced backyard with a patio a huge size shed for storage.This townhouse is located in the community of Brightfield, just a few feet from a community playground+G-perfect for kids. There is a plethora of shopping and restaurants in the area, even a Costco and Home Depot within miles! Hurry, if you want to make this house your home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21137 Norhill Lane

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in Elizabeth Hills! Custom features and upgrades throughout the home. Main level features formal living and dining rooms with beautiful shadow box moulding, powder room, spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. The gourmet kitchen includes quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, range hood, huge island and custom backsplash. The upper level features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The huge Master suite includes a walk-in closet, electric fireplace, sitting area and a stunning luxury bath with a Roman style shower, soaking tub and two vanities. The finished walk-out basement includes upgraded flooring, theater room, one bedroom and a full bathroom. The backyard features a pool, fire pit and 6ft privacy fence. Home includes a sprinkler system...Great for entertaining. A must see!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1822 Vernon Place,

1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Fairfield, Ohio. This charming split level offers an open living area, spacious bedrooms, central air, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, a master suite, first floor laundry, and a two car attached garage! Outside you will find a large, partially fenced yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking!! Don't miss this beauty that is located in a great school district! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
FAIRFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7157 Bodkin Way

--QUICK MOVE IN-- MAY DELIVERY Beethoven at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Lake Linganore's newest section! You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The beautiful Beethoven is a partial brick main level entry townhome situated on a spacious walk out homesite backing to woods. The home offers lots of living space and an abundance of natural light. This is the perfect townhome for everyday living! Enjoy a large kitchen with an oversized kitchen island that provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to Living Room. Stainless appliances and a large dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room with an option for an extra half bathroom and study on a walk out homesite backing to trees makes the Beethoven homesites the ideal location. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1595 Ridgeview Road

I spy with my little eye - MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Practically brand new one level - move in ready! HUGE 2 car carport with gorgeous mountain views! Main level easy living - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - open floor plan with laminate flooring through-out - bright kitchen - deck - covered front porch and an unfinished walk-out basement for growing room!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11046 Muddy Run Lane

Adorable ranch overlooking rolling hills and horse pastures just minutes from Culpeper! Home sits nestled back off the main road and offers cozy living room with adjacent dining area just off of the updated galley style kitchen. Kitchen has newer stainless appliances and granite counters! Split bedrooms offers owner suite on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on other end of home. Large closet space including walk-in. Recently updated A/C, furnace and water pressure tank (2021). Deck off back will be perfect for entertaining or relaxing!
CULPEPER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4405 Skymist Terrace

Open Sun 1-4. Call Co-List w/any ? - Super large lot backing to woods/Common Grounds (check plat in disclosures). Beautiful hardwoods on entire main level lend elegant flow. Natural light fills this home with warmth! Owner spared no expense when updating the Country Kitchen with convenient cabinets, storage, soft close, and more! French doors lead to large deck overlooking woods. Take long walks off the Common Walkway just off back yard. Primary suite boasts skylights, wooded views and AN AMAZING primary bath! Closet organizers w/shelves, laundry bins, belt/tie rack, cabinets, and tons of hanging space. Ensuite has been updated, too! Hall bath has skylight and updates include elegant vanity, deep soaking tub, and tile. All four bedrooms are sunny and spacious. Some include walk-ins. Upper level linen closet originally designed for washer/dryer hookup. Though the lower level is unfinished, it is a level walk-out and a blank canvas awaiting your designer brush! Water heater & HVAC 2021; Renewal windows by Andersons; tractor & snow blower convey;
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Tye Brook Hwy , #1

A convenient building lot close to Rt29 on Rt56W (Tye Brook Highway). Country living but easy commuting to work, or work from home. Located in a Firefly Broadband Service Area! Only 10 mins from Lovingston, 45 mins from Charlottesville, and 30 mins from downtown Lynchburg. No need for a well or septic as County water and sewer are available. No street number but sign is on the road.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8119 Grayden Lane

Home Sweet Home! Come tour this beautiful Colonial Home with gleaming wood floors and open layout. The kitchen has dark cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar, island, and a nice morning room that leads out to the gorgeous patio + plush backyard. Enjoy your holidays with your family in this luxurious formal dining room. Gather in the family room on the main level and cozy up near the fireplace. On the upper level, there are 4 nice sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets, and a very spacious master bathroom w/ soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. The basement is an entertainers dream with a den, theater, full bar, exercise room, full bath and a walk out basement to patio area for an epic cookout. The metro green line, bus transportation, minutes to DC | VA |National Harbor|MGM |AAFB |BAFB| Shopping nearby. Appointment Only| COVID Guidelines MUST| 3 people at a time only, including agent| Agents, please stay with your client throughout showing| Owner Occupied| Limited Touching.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13230 Dowdens Ridge Drive

Ready for Spring Move In!! This beautiful end unit Glendale II townhome features 4-levels and backs to a wooded area. Enter this home on the lower level which features a finished recreation room and full bath perfect for entertaining. Head up the oak staircase to the main level which features the alternate kitchen layout which includes upgraded gourmet stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry. The naturally light-filled main level features hardwood laminate throughout, and the living and dining room is open to the kitchen. The sundeck is located off the kitchen, perfect for enjoying the wooded area. The third floor features the primary suite, with a large walk-in closet and en suite with dual sinks. Additionally, there are two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. The basement of this home expands your living space even more and includes a bedroom with two closets and an en suite. Customize the interior finishes to your liking and move in early 2022. Dowden's Station offers an ideal location and a collection of unique, low maintenance designs, that'll have you calling this cozy community home at first sight. With 21 single family homes and 100 townhomes, there is something here for everyone and lawn maintenance is included! Clarksburg living gives you access to many outdoor and indoor activities for you and your family to enjoy. Dowden's Station is also located conveniently near major commuter routes to D.C. and Baltimore and part of the wonderful Montgomery Co school district including Clarksburg ES and Clarksburg HS! Closing cost assistance is available. Photos similar.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Kieras Way

Cleared house site has spectacular views, including overlooking a long portion of the property's approx 800' of Hazel River frontage, and beyond that, rolling hills. There is Comcast at Eggbornesville Road (at the end of the driveway)! Driveway has been cleared all the way to the elevated houses site and at the list price the lot will be delivered with the driveway installed to the house site. 3BR conventional drainfield has been found and paperwork being prepared. 19+ private, wooded acreage. Agent/Owner.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7361 Crestleigh Circle

Popular Oakleigh model townhome with 3BR/2&2 in Amberleigh community. The property features hardwood floors on main & upper levels, spacious living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with silestone counters, natural color cabinets and bay window. Master bedroom with his/hers closets, upgraded master bath, rec room with wood-burning fireplace and access to the deck, spacious laundry/storage room on lower level, rear windows & CPVC pipes replaced. Fresh neutral paint and carpets.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15181 Serenity Pass Lane

If nature, privacy & seclusion are among your top priorities, you won't want to miss this 3/4 bedroom home (perc is for 3 bedroom) nestled on a 5.5 acre wooded setting with a 1/4 acre spring fed, stocked pond. A brand new roof was installed in 2021, new energy efficient HVAC in 2020, new crown molding and fresh paint in the whole interior in 2021. This amazing home offers a wood burning stove for those cool mornings or evenings to take the chill out or as a basic supplemental heat source.This 1944 sq. ft. home also features a very large laundry/storage area with W/D hookup, a huge Primary Bedroom Bath with built ins, garden soaking tub and separate shower plus a very nice library/office/den/nursery/ sitting area also located in the Primary bedroom with French Door entry, a large built in entertainment center in the Living Room, a huge 12' x 20' screened porch and a 8' x 16' shed for workshop/gardening or whatever your heart desires. One of the potential bedrooms is currently set up as a craft room with built in cabinets and sink...this room could serve for multiple uses. The house exterior walls are 2' x 6 " and are air tight...great insulation! Although the owner is not aware of any issues, the property is being sold "AS IS" and home inspection will be for informational purposes only. A little TLC and updating would make this the perfect place with an easy drive to Fredericksburg, Orange, Culpeper, NVA. and all surrounding areas. Don't wait on this...it won't last long!!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

75 Roger Valley Court

Maryland's Local Brokerage presents 75 Roger Valley Ct! Welcome home to this beautifully updated townhome in the Cromwell Station Community. Step inside the light and airy family room with a neutral color palate leaving decorating to your imagination. A beautiful open layout family room with a large front window allows light to shine in and radiate off the entryway wood floors. The family room leads you into a beautiful eat in kitchen with a large area for dining and relaxing with family and friends. This area is updated with a new modern farmhouse lighting fixture making the kitchen feel ready to move in. The kitchen has been newly renovated with granite counter tops and beautiful large stainless steel appliances. This kitchen leads way for an indoor/outdoor dining option when hosting guests to lead you right out to a spacious walk out deck. The deck is a perfect place to entertain guests while enjoying the beautiful wooded lot and privacy. As if this home didn+GGt have enough entertainment space, walk downstairs to a spacious basement with fireplace and walk out patio to the fenced in backyard. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms which have been newly updated with fresh paint. The master bedroom has two large closets and leads way to a newly renovated master bathroom with modern finishes. The guest bathroom upstairs has also recently been renovated with new vanity, mirror and fixtures to match the style of the remainder of the home. This one won+GGt last long! Book your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7135 Emaly Jane Way

Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit your needs. A tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level and you'll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Don+++G+++G+G+-+++G+G++G+G+G+++G+G++G+G+Gt forget to add the optional deck and bring outdoor living to your home. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Photos are representative only. Open by appointment.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy