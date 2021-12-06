ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

‘A loss for girls’: Lawrence school district recommends discontinuation of gymnastics program; participants plan to fight it

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting various issues, including a tight budget, the Lawrence school district’s administration is recommending the discontinuation of its high school gymnastics program. Some people who are involved with the program said they felt blindsided by the recommendation, especially because the program has been successful in recent years and offers an athletic...

www2.ljworld.com

