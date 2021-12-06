9005 Townsend Lane

Welcome to this vibrant natural sunlight filled 4 level luxury townhouse in sought after Crown community! Hardwood floor and oak staircase throughout entire house. It features Entry-Level Bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath, large center island with granite countertop and pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry, spacious great room with wall of windows, open concept living with family room off kitchen and sliding door to the rear deck. The upper 1 level features primary suite, enlarged shower stall, dual vanities and walk-in closet, two generous secondary bedrooms with hall bath and convenient laundry complete this level. The fourth floor is an amazing entertaining place that boasts with vaulted ceiling, great room, full bath, French door leading to the rooftop terrace. Custom blinds through out, new hardwood floor on entry level bedroom, new hardwood floor and oak staircase on all third and fourth floors. Crown is one of the best newer designed community that offers an exciting blend of retail, restaurants and residential living together. The Crown amenities are located at The Retreat, a massive complex that boasts an outdoor pool, expansive sun deck lounge areas, an outdoor fireplaces, and a rock-climbing wall. Open house Sunday, Dec 12 from 1-3pm.
