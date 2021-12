The highlight everyone will be talking about from the Buffalo Sabres' 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday happened early in the second period. Ducks rookie forward Trevor Zegras stood behind the Sabres net and picked the puck up on the blade of his stick. He then saw linemate Sonny Milano call for it in front and then flipped the puck over the net. Milano batted it in to open the scoring 5:14 into the middle period.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO