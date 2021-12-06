3065 Strasbaugh Drive

Ready for Spring Move In!! This beautiful end unit Glendale II townhome features 4-levels and backs to a wooded area. Enter this home on the lower level which features a finished recreation room and full bath perfect for entertaining. Head up the oak staircase to the main level which features the alternate kitchen layout which includes upgraded gourmet stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a walk-in pantry. The naturally light-filled main level features hardwood laminate throughout, and the living and dining room is open to the kitchen. The sundeck is located off the kitchen, perfect for enjoying the wooded area. The third floor features the primary suite, with a large walk-in closet and en suite with dual sinks. Additionally, there are two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. The basement of this home expands your living space even more and includes a bedroom with two closets and an en suite. Customize the interior finishes to your liking and move in early 2022. Dowden's Station offers an ideal location and a collection of unique, low maintenance designs, that'll have you calling this cozy community home at first sight. With 21 single family homes and 100 townhomes, there is something here for everyone and lawn maintenance is included! Clarksburg living gives you access to many outdoor and indoor activities for you and your family to enjoy. Dowden's Station is also located conveniently near major commuter routes to D.C. and Baltimore and part of the wonderful Montgomery Co school district including Clarksburg ES and Clarksburg HS! Closing cost assistance is available. Photos similar.

