CAHOKIA, Ill. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Tudor Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest. It is unknown at this time if police have any suspects. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO