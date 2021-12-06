ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

High water closes parts of I-110 in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water from rainfall Monday afternoon closed portions of I-110 in Baton Rouge. Officials say the floodwaters have since cleared...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 2

 

WAFB

Morning fog & showers, drier afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have a pair of weather hazards to deal with through the morning commute as both scattered showers and areas of dense fog impact the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our area through 10 a.m. And scattered showers will impact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Widespread showers, t-storms move in Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday morning begins warm and muggy in the low to mid 60°s with isolated showers in areas of fog. That fog could be dense in spots. A cold front working across the state on Monday will deliver showers and thunderstorms across the entire viewing area through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has all of the WAFB viewing area under a “Marginal Risk” (1-out-of-5) for severe storms, with isolated pockets of damaging winds being the primary threat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire destroys Prairieville home

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville family was able to escape a fire at their home early Sunday, Dec. 5. The two-alarm fire engulfed a home on Rustling Oak Drive just before 3 a.m, officials said. Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with some help from the 7th District Volunteer...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Another day, another round of fog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will start with overcast skies and patchy dense fog, followed by a gradual clearing, highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for reduced visibilities. As for our next chance of rain, it now...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Afternoon shooting on Packard St. leaves 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were hurt in a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 5. Detectives with BRPD were called to Packard Street, which is off Plank Road a little south of Hooper Road, just after noon. Officials could not confirm the conditions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
