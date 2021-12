Am I the only one who finds it ironic that the very people who are protesting to keep government out of their vaccine decisions are the same people who want the government to make health decisions for all of the women in our country? They are the same people who want our “democracy” to be ruled by one political party which is made up of people who all look alike and march to the beat of the same drummer.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 49 MINUTES AGO