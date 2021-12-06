Former U.S. Senator Dole to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda Thursday

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday.
Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president.
Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband.
During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
Comments / 0