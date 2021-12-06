ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Incubus announce March U.S. shows

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlt-rock favorites Incubus have announced a string of performances in the U.S. for March — see what’s been confirmed below. The...

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Toto Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Toto will hit the road for a stretch of U.S. tour dates in early 2022. The newly announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates stretch through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit and Kansas City. Further shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

ARIELLE ANNOUNCES U.S. TOUR TO BE STAGED FEBRUARY / MARCH, 2022

This past year, Arielle staged four Livestream events to continue connecting with fans while navigating the global pandemic. She has now returned to the road, currently performing in support of Beth Hart across The United Kingdom. The complete itinerary of U.S. headline appearances planned for February and March follows below. On this run, she’ll be joined by Joe Listrom (keyboards), Natalie DePergola (drums) and Devin North (bass). Alongside the public concerts, she’ll also stage several clinics and masterclasses.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Toto reveal February & March U.S. headline tour

LA rock vets Toto have announced their return to the road for February and March 2022. The gang will embark on their ‘Dogz of Oz World Tour’ starting Feb. 25th in Las Vegas, NV. See the initial routing schedule below, additional appearances will be announced soon. Also and starting on...
13 WHAM

Keith Urban announces CMAC show

The New Zealand-born Australian country idol Keith Urban will return to the road next year for his "The Speed of Now World Tour," his first world tour in four years. During the tour, Urban will stop at CMAC on July 10 alongside special guest Ingrid Andress. Tickets go on sale...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incubus#Las Vegas#Performing Arts Center#Sc#Fl#Nv Virgin Theater 03 26
nextmosh.com

Six Hundred Cuts announce December tour dates

Houston, Texas-based two-piece act Six Hundred Cuts have announced a string of live performances for this month — see what’s been confirmed below. The band’s trekking news comes on the heels of the release of their debut 12-song self-titled full-length effort. Here’s more on the band via a presser, “[Six...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Magdalena Bay Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Magdalena Bay have had a whirlwind of a year following the release of their long-awaited debut Mercurial World and a tour with George Clanton. Now, the indie-pop duo is embarking on a headlining tour of their own in 2022. The tour, which will find Magdalena Bay in intimate venues and...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

‘Primavera Sound’ LA 2022 announced (NIN, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde)

Share the post "‘Primavera Sound’ LA 2022 announced (NIN, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde)" The first-ever ‘Primavera Sound’ in Los Angeles has been announced for September 16th through the 18th, 2022 at LA State Historic Park. An official announcement reads, “Primavera Sound has landed in LA! Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys,...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Crawling announce ‘Anatomy of Loss’ show in Belfast

UK-based death and doom metal trio The Crawling have announced a special one-off show in Belfast at Limelight 2 for this Friday, December 10th at 7PM, with support form black metal act Neamnhí. The gig will see The Crawling performing a set featuring tunes from their 2017 first full-length offering, ‘Anatomy of Loss’ — get tickets here.
BELFAST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Alternative Press

UPSAHL announces debut U.S. headline shows ahead of 2022 tour dates

Rising alt-pop star UPSAHL has announced new U.S. tour dates. The artist begins her headlining tour Nov. 30 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and wraps things up in Boston, Massachusetts in early 2022. Once her headlining tour finishes, UPSAHL will join K.Flay’s tour as a supporting act until early...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Tool add Colorado date to coming U.S. tour

Tool have announced a Colorado Springs, CO show at The Broadmoor World Arena for January 28th, 2022 as part of the band’s previously announced ‘Fear Inoculum Tour,’ which also includes European dates in April and May — all shows are listed below. “It is with great pleasure I get to...
COLORADO STATE
guitargirlmag.com

Geneviève Racette Announces Bilingual LP “Satellite” – Out March 18th

Nashville, TN – December 10, 2021 – Montreal-born and raised singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette was destined to find herself on stage and in recording studios from day one. Her mom taught her piano at home and her dad was passionate about all things music; her sister was a pianist and vocalist and her brother a guitarist and trumpet player. Racette developed a healthy love for music at home and then decided to hone those skills as an adult, and the personal and critical results have been resounding. On March 18th, 2022, Racette is due to release her third full-length album, Satellite. Adding to an ever-developing and highly-praised bilingual catalog, Satellite is a 9-song collection, delivering honest stories of self-discovery and reflection through the cycle of love. Filled with intimate vocals, lush instruments, and expressive harmonies, Racette’s new album evokes moments of love, heartbreak, healing, forgiveness, and ultimately, falling in love again. Racette has shared two singles from the album thus far; the reverb-drenched, earnest longing of “Maybe” and “Les adieux,” which translates to “Farewells” in English. Fans can hear both singles now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Satellite ahead of its March 18th release right here.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Abysmal Dawn reveal new EP, share first single + music video

Los Angeles death metal titans Abysmal Dawn will be releasing a new EP, ‘Nightmare Frontier,’ on February 4, 2022 via Season of Mist! Tracklisting, artwork, and additional details can be found below. In conjunction with the release, the band is now sharing their brand new single, “A Nightmare Slain,” along with a music video that was created by Guilherme Henriques! Listen and watch at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Stromae Announces New Album Multitude For March 2022 Release

Belgian artist Paul Van Haver, better known by his stage name Stromae, has announced a new album Multitude. His third studio album is set to be released on March 4, 2022 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. The album will feature 12 original tracks written and produced by Stromae. It will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl. Find the pre-order here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox5 KVVU

Incubus performing 2-night limited engagement in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multi-platinum group Incubus is set to present a two-night engagement at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The alternative rock band will perform on on Friday, March 25, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022. Incubus will bring their undeniable sound to The Theater, performing iconic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Turnpike Troubadours announces comeback show

It's official! After the internet was buzzing with speculation about a comeback in the works, Turnpike Troubadours announces they have an upcoming show next spring. Turnpike Troubadours started in Stillwater and later relocated to Tahlequah in 2007. For over a decade, they released five studio albums and went on multiple tours, gaining local and national attention. The band's last studio album A Long Way From Your Heart earned the No. 1 spot on the folk and indie charts and the No. 3 spot on the country charts.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Comeback Kid Announce March Quebec Tour

Comeback Kid and Boundaries Q.C. will be touring the province of Quebec together in March. Comeback Kid will be touring on their new album “Heavy Steps“, which will be out on January 21st. 03/21 Sherbrooke, QC – Bar le Magog. 03/22 Drummondville, QC – La Sainte Paix...
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
stereoboard.com

Laura Mvula Announces The Pink Noise Tour Of UK For March

Laura Mvula has announced the Pink Noise Tour for spring 2022. The singer will play shows in Manchester, Hull, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Bexhill and London, where she'll wrap up the trek at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 10. The tour shares its name with Mvula's third studio album,...
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy