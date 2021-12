Blake Wheeler is playing his 1000th NHL game tonight after being drafted fourth overall by the Arizona Coyotes, choosing not to sign with them and going to the Boston Bruins instead. After being traded for Rich Peverley, Wheeler took off with the Atlanta Thrashers and moved with the team to Winnipeg in 2011. After Ladd was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks (and subsequently signed with the New York Islanders) Wheeler took over as captain in the 2016 season.

