Former U.S. Senator Dole to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda Thursday

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO