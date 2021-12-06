ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former U.S. Senator Dole to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda Thursday

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The remains of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday to honor the World War Two war hero and 1996 Republican presidential nominee. “Senator...

wsau.com

Wisconsin Examiner

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
