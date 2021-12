LeBron James has long confirmed his status as a cyborg when it comes to basketball but the Lakers seem to be testing how long he can fight off Father Time. Set to turn 37 years old this month, James is playing 36.9 minutes per game in the dozen games he's featured in. That mark is not only more than last season or any season with the Lakers, it would be the most minutes he's played since the 2017-18 season when he was a spry 33-year-old in Cleveland.

