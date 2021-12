When you’re on a luxurious vacation, an upscale restaurant can be your biggest splurge, and the meal itself can sometimes be just as memorable, if not more so, than where you stay. Few know this better than the people who save up for and plan trips around Michelin-starred restaurants, which the long-running Michelin Guide has deemed the best in the world. Before making a Michelin-starred wish list of their own, food-obsessed travelers might want to check out the ones that the chef resource site Chef’s Pencil deemed the world’s most expensive luxury restaurants.

