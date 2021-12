Astronomers could have potentially found evidence of the first planet orbiting a triple star system, called GW Orionis. It’s located at the head of Orion the Hunter just 1,300 light years away, and consists of two stars in a spectroscopic binary system, while the third one star is further away from us and appears to be more red and eight times the distance from the others. In other words, two of these stars orbit each other and the third one orbits them both. Read more for two videos and additional information.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO