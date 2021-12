I have been in Lake Charles for over 20 years and I have always had my questions about how Lake Charles came to be. I am sure that is the consensus of many people whether you moved here for another place or maybe you were raised here and just never heard the full story. Well, kudos to Jimmy Partin who put together a great video and truly went into detail of telling the story that I think you may find quite interesting about the origin of Lake Charles.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO