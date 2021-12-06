ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A section of Everton fans left their seats after the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Everton fans upset with claim made by Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Everton fans are upset with comments made by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti yesterday. Real will play their fifth group game of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Sheriff and a win would be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Speaking at his pre-match press conference...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp asked about bottles thrown by Everton fans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offered little when asked about Everton fans following last night's derby win. The Reds were comfortable 4-1 winners at Goodison Park. The game was played in an occasionally volatile atmosphere at Goodison, with plastic bottles thrown on to the pitch in Alisson Becker's penalty area during the second half and the home fans deeply unhappy at their team's heavy defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A painful night for Everton fans, while Liverpool look a different class

Everton are now eight games without a win and the manner in which they were picked apart only increased the mutinous atmosphere around Goodison Park, where frustrated fans unfurled a banner on the Gwladys Street End in the first half criticising the club's hierarchy and followed up with further heavy criticism at the final whistle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#Arsenal#England#Uk#Ap#English
LFCTransferRoom

Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the 20th minute which causes some Everton fans to leave Goodison Park. The Merseyside derby is the biggest match in Everton's fixture list and with tensions already running high around the blue side of Liverpool, a loss in this match is the worst case scenario.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brands set to leave Everton as director of football

Marcel Brands is set to leave his role as director of football at Everton. The Dutchman has come under scrutiny for the club's transfer strategy after spending £300m since arriving in 2018. The final details of his departure are now being confirmed before an official announcement, according to multiple outlets...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton supporters plan 27th minute protest against Board

There have been plenty of raised voices in recent weeks about the dysfunction at Everton. Supporters of the club have had enough of the chaos in and around the club, which has manifested itself in a run of eleven games now with just the one win, a streak that has seen the Blues plummeting towards the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton punish lacklustre Arsenal in a game marred by controversy

Everton were the better team on the day in beating Arsenal 2-1, but the game wasn’t untainted by controversy. Both sides started the game slowly, with neither looking particularly dangerous in attack, and there hadn’t been a single shot on target as we reached the 30-minute mark. The first strong...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Demarai Gray stunner seals Everton win over dismal Arsenal to ease pressure on Rafael Benitez

Everton’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion as Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.Richarlison had another goal ruled out by VAR just before the hour mark, before he drew the Toffees level with a 79th-minute header when Gray’s shot came back off the bar.Gray then secured Everton’s first victory in nine Premier League outings by sending an effort in off the post...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Watford fan Larry Brooks, taken ill during Chelsea game, under observation in hospital but in good form

Watford have issued a positive bulletin on the health of Hornets supporter Larry Brooks, the fan taken ill during their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday. The match was delayed after 13 minutes had been played, when referee David Coote was alerted to the incident in the upper tier of the Graham Taylor Stand by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Benítez stays upbeat while Everton fans fear Merseyside derby doomsday

Evertonians of a glass-completely-empty persuasion envisaged a doomsday scenario when Farhad Moshiri appointed Rafael Benítez five months ago. It went something like this: fragile support for the new manager erodes along with the team’s form before the Merseyside derby, Liverpool inflict further punishment, the atmosphere turns poisonous and Benítez’s name is sung for the first time since his arrival but only by 2,902 away fans in the Bullens Road stand as they also reminisce about Istanbul. Everton’s board shields its own dreadful performances behind an unpopular manager, and on and on it goes …
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy