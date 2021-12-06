Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

Evertonians of a glass-completely-empty persuasion envisaged a doomsday scenario when Farhad Moshiri appointed Rafael Benítez five months ago. It went something like this: fragile support for the new manager erodes along with the team’s form before the Merseyside derby, Liverpool inflict further punishment, the atmosphere turns poisonous and Benítez’s name is sung for the first time since his arrival but only by 2,902 away fans in the Bullens Road stand as they also reminisce about Istanbul. Everton’s board shields its own dreadful performances behind an unpopular manager, and on and on it goes …

