Pocomoke burglary, assault investigated for possible link to Va. suspicious death case

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago

Investigators are working to determine if the burglary, assault and fire at a Pocomoke City home Friday are connected to a suspicious death on the Virginia Eastern Shore.

Deputies responded Friday to a Pocomoke City home where a burglary had been reported. The sheriff's office said the victim told deputies there was a blue Ford sedan with Virginia registration parked in the driveway when he got home.

An unknown white female then approached the victim asking for gas. The victim said he saw an unknown white male leave the home with a television as the victim went to retrieve gas from his garage, according to the sheriff's office.

An altercation then took place in which the victim was assaulted. The sheriff's office said the victim told deputies he briefly lost consciousness and as he regained consciousness, he saw a suspect approach him with a handgun.

The victim ran from the suspect, who fired the gun three times, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects fled in the blue Ford sedan, which was also occupied by a second unknown white male.

The victim went into the home to call police, according to the sheriff's office, and discovered one of the suspects had tried to set fire to the house. The victim extinguished the flames before help arrived.

More: Suspicious death in Accomack County fire investigated as possible homicide: Police

More: Pocomoke City teen sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation have taken taken the lead on the case. The sheriff's office said they're working with law enforcement in Virginia to confirm whether the case is related to a Saturday fire in Accomack County.

In that incident, Virginia State Police said the body of a 62-year-old man was discovered inside a home in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway after a fire occurred there Saturday night.

The home is located near the Maryland state line and investigators learned of "similar incidents" in Worcester County, according to police.

The Accomack County case is being handled as a suspicious death, possible homicide and arson investigation.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Detective Corporal Rob Price by calling 410-632-1111 or emailing rprice@co.worcester.md.us.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Pocomoke burglary, assault investigated for possible link to Va. suspicious death case

