Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

Heading into the season the Cleveland Browns roster was considered one of the best in the NFL, but now at 6-5, were those notions wrong?. There is no turning back now. The Cleveland Browns are 6-5 regardless of anything. The playoffs are still in front of this team, but this is surely not where anybody had them at this point in the season. Through the first 11 weeks, Cleveland already has as many losses as they did a season ago, and that was before the roster got yet another makeover.

