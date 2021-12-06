Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you all have a wonderful day with family and friends. If you are a Cleveland Browns fan you may be a bit overwhelmed with your team right now and be nervous about the big game Sunday night when your team travels to Baltimore to battle the Ravens. Win or lose, or for that matter the rest of the season, whatever happens with our favorite team, we will survive. There are so many things that we fans should be thankful for as a fan so here are a few of mine, that regardless of the season’s outcome I’m excited about this team’s future.
