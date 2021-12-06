ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end...

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Browns (6-5) and Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet in the Week 12 Sunday Night Football game on NBC. Kickoff for this AFC North showdown is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Browns vs. Ravens odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
Cleveland Browns Saturday game to air on CBS 19 in December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the NFL announced a couple of matchups in Week 15 were being moved to Saturday, Dec. 18 -- including a Cleveland Browns game. The Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on CBS 19. The Browns and...
NFL
A Cleveland Browns Thanksgiving Story

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you all have a wonderful day with family and friends. If you are a Cleveland Browns fan you may be a bit overwhelmed with your team right now and be nervous about the big game Sunday night when your team travels to Baltimore to battle the Ravens. Win or lose, or for that matter the rest of the season, whatever happens with our favorite team, we will survive. There are so many things that we fans should be thankful for as a fan so here are a few of mine, that regardless of the season’s outcome I’m excited about this team’s future.
NFL
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. EST at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Browns are 6-5 and coming off a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. The Ravens are 7-3 and coming off a 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Cleveland Browns: Was the roster overvalued this offseason?

Heading into the season the Cleveland Browns roster was considered one of the best in the NFL, but now at 6-5, were those notions wrong?. There is no turning back now. The Cleveland Browns are 6-5 regardless of anything. The playoffs are still in front of this team, but this is surely not where anybody had them at this point in the season. Through the first 11 weeks, Cleveland already has as many losses as they did a season ago, and that was before the roster got yet another makeover.
NFL
4 reasons Cleveland Browns will upset Ravens in Week 12

Usually, I’m brimming with a little more optimism when it comes to the Cleveland Browns and whomever they’re playing on any given Sunday. No matter the opponent, I’ll find 3-5 reasons that the Browns will come through with the win. The schedule quirk of playing the Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back...
NFL
Bill Glass
More Cleveland Browns players show frustration with team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Mathematically, the Cleveland Browns still have a shot at the playoffs, but if the team plays like they did last night and many other Sundays, do fans want to see extra games from this team?. The Sunday Night Football AFC North showdown was brimming with mistakes...
NFL
Cleveland Browns: OBR Staff Picks Three Stars From The Ravens Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Sunday Night Football has concluded, and as promised The OBR Staff will select 3 Stars and the Play Of The Game from the Browns 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. So without further ado... STEPHEN THOMAS. 1 JOK. Triggering downhill in...
NFL
Cleveland Browns Grades: Offense fails to take advantage

Week 12 was a tough one for the Cleveland Browns offense, and that’s reflected in this week’s report card. The Cleveland Browns could not seize the moment and let another win slip from their grasp in a 16-10 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns had a...
NFL
Bill Glass, a sack master and 4-time Pro Bowler, dead at 86

Bill Glass, a key member of the 1964 NFL championship team and arguably the best pass rusher in Browns history, died Sunday at 86 years old, the team announced Monday. Glass was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end in seven seasons with the Browns, 1962-68. He began his professional career in the Canadian Football League before spending four years with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Browns in a deal that sent quarterback Milt Plum and two others to Detroit.
NFL
Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL
Former Baylor All-American Bill Glass dies

Former Baylor All-America lineman Bill Glass died on Sunday. He was 86. Glass lettered for the Bears from 1954-56, and was named consensus All-American as an offensive guard in 1956 for a Baylor team that finished 9-2 and beat Tennessee, 13-7, in the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Glass spent a year...
NFL
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
Bigger Disappointment For The Browns: Offense Or Defense?

The 2021 season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are currently sitting at 6-6 and after Pittsburgh’s surprise win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Cleveland now sits in last place in the AFC North. Having said that, they’re still in the playoff hunt...
NFL
5 worst moments of the Cleveland Browns season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the team 6-6 at the bye week, let’s examine the Browns Bottom Five: the 5 worst moments of the season so far. The defense was nonexistent in Los Angeles as the Chargers scored at will in a 47-42 week 5 win. Justin Herbert threw for...
NFL

