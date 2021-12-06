Scientists slam German tabloid's pandemic coverage

Health authorities are rushing to investigate a new variant of COVID-19 that originated in Botswana, has been spreading in South African, and appears to have a “horrific” number of mutations. It’s not yet clear how much of a threat the strain—which likely emerged from someone infected with both HIV and COVID—poses, but scientists are concerned it could trigger a fourth wave in South Africa, where only a third of adults are vaccinated. “Here is a mutation variant of serious concern,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a briefing on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News. “We were hopeful that we might have a longer break in between waves—possibly that it would hold off to late December or even next year January.”

