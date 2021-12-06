ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scientists slam German tabloid's pandemic coverage

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany's main scientific organizations has accused the...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ICIS Chemical Business

German sentiment worsens on latest pandemic wave, bottlenecks

MADRID (ICIS)--Business sentiment among German corporates worsened in November as the pandemic’s fourth wave takes hold and supply chain bottlenecks remain unresolved, research institute Ifo said on Wednesday. Ifo’s Business Climate Index continued falling in November, as companies turned more negative on their current business situation as well as on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Scientists to launch 100-day vaccine strategy to combat future pandemics

UK researchers on Monday are set to launch a blueprint for a “100-day” vaccine in a bid to stop the next pandemic in its tracks. The plan will see scientists create an estimated 100 prototype vaccines for the 25 viral families known to infect humans. Then, when the next virus with pandemic potential emerges, scientists say they will be able to build on the prototype to develop a vaccine ready for use within 100 days.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabloid#Coronavirus Pandemic#Hostility#German#Ap
Times Daily

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

German ZEW dropped to 29.9, suffering noticeably from latest pandemic development

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 29.9 in December, down from 31.7, but beat expectation of 25.3. Current Situation index dropped sharply to -7.4, down from 12.5. That’s the first negative reading since June. Inflation Expectations dropped -19.0 pts to -33.3. 56.6% of experts expected inflation rate to decline in the next six months.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Next pandemic could be 'more lethal', warns scientist behind Oxford jab

A future pandemic could be “more contagious” and “more lethal” than Covid-19, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert has warned, urging against complacency when preparing for new disease threats. Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture Dame Sarah, the co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said the scientific advances made in research against...
WORLD
Times Daily

COVID cases spike even as US hits 200M vaccine milestone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

So-Called “Stealth” Omicron Offshoot Identified By Scientists In Three Countries

Scientists have identified a new Covid-19 lineage responsible for a number of recent Covid cases in South Africa, Australia and Canada that displays “many of the defining mutations of B.1.1.529 (Omicron) [but does] not have the full set. These cases also have “a number of their own unique mutations,” according to analysis posted on information sharing platform GitHub. The platform is widely used by top researchers to share data and information related to Covid-19. As a result of those similarities and differences with the original Omicron, which was first identified about two weeks ago, the new sequence is being called BA.2,...
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Relatives say Russia sends a message with Chechen's slaying

BERLIN (AP) — Relatives of a Chechen man shot dead in Berlin two years ago accused the Russian government on Wednesday of trying to “send a message” to its political enemies with his slaying, the German news agency dpa reported. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

The AP Interview: CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

COVID Strain With ‘Horrific’ Mutations Spreads in South Africa

Health authorities are rushing to investigate a new variant of COVID-19 that originated in Botswana, has been spreading in South African, and appears to have a “horrific” number of mutations. It’s not yet clear how much of a threat the strain—which likely emerged from someone infected with both HIV and COVID—poses, but scientists are concerned it could trigger a fourth wave in South Africa, where only a third of adults are vaccinated. “Here is a mutation variant of serious concern,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a briefing on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News. “We were hopeful that we might have a longer break in between waves—possibly that it would hold off to late December or even next year January.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

German Greens slam new US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Green Party has condemned new American sanctions levied against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, slamming them as ?unacceptable? even for opponents of the project, including his faction. The Greens are likely to be part of the country's next governing coalition, set to be...
U.S. POLITICS
fox4kc.com

Scientists call omicron ‘most mutated virus we’d ever seen.’ Why does that matter?

(NEXSTAR) – There’s a lot we don’t yet know about the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is starting to spread around the world and has been detected multiple times here in the U.S. There are signs out of South Africa it may cause different symptoms – but it’s too early to draw broad conclusions. It’s also not yet clear if it’s better at evading vaccine protection than previous variants.
SCIENCE
Times Daily

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China, Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages. Support local journalism reporting on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Nigerian leader ‘distressed’ after 23 travelers slain on bus

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — At least 23 travelers have been killed in northwest Nigeria in an attack by the same armed groups blamed for killing thousands this year in Africa’s most populous country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy