Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will return for a sixth year in 2022, after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in the first game this year. Ibrahim revealed his decision Wednesday on Twitter, which the university confirmed with a subsequent announcement. Ibrahim was picked as a preseason Associated Press second team All-American for 2021, before getting hurt in the third quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 2. He had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in that game before the injury.
