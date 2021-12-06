Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker was activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff. Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury. Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO