El Paso, TX

Winds bring dust from Northern Plains into Borderland, causing hazy conditions

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
 2 days ago

Winds blowing from the north and northeast Sunday night brought cooler temperatures to the Borderland. But the gusts originating in the Northern Plains also brought dust, creating a haze over El Paso.

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index , Particulate Matter 10 levels on Monday morning in El Paso were in the orange zone, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should choose less strenuous outdoor activities and moderate the amount of time they are active outdoors, health officials advise.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality forecasts moderate levels of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in El Paso on Tuesday.

PM 2.5 and PM 10 are two types of particulate air pollution. PM 2.5 are the fine particles produced by combustion, like car engines or power plants. PM 10 often comes from smoke, dust and dirt. Because PM 2.5 is finer, it can enter the bloodstream and cause severe health impacts.

National Weather Service El Paso meteorologist Anthony Brown said the air mass originated on the plains, bringing dust into the area. He noted Monday's cooler temperatures were closer to the usual temperatures for this time of year but are expected to rise again Tuesday.

According to the NWS El Paso forecast , "Above average high temperatures quickly return for Tuesday through Thursday, along with breezy afternoon winds for both Wednesday and Thursday."

A high of 67 is predicted for Tuesday, with an overnight low of 42.

NWS El Paso, whose coverage area also includes the adjoining counties of southwest New Mexico, forecasts a chance of rain at low elevations and snow showers at higher elevations in the Land of Enchantment on Thursday night into Friday.

The current forecast for El Paso calls for a 20% chance of showers Thursday night and into Friday.

El Paso still is waiting for its first frost of the season, which usually comes in November. As of Monday morning, the NWS El Paso forecast said: "Right now, El Paso may see its first freeze of the season on Sunday morning nearly a month later than average."

The NWS Albuquerque forecasts possible wind damage Thursday night into Friday. The first snow of the season might fall in parts of north central and western New Mexico. The mountains of Ruidoso, Los Alamos and Taos may see snow Thursday night into Friday.

Staff writer Martha Pskowski may be reached at mpskowski@elpasotimes.com and @psskow on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Winds bring dust from Northern Plains into Borderland, causing hazy conditions

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Borderland#Extreme Weather#Nwselpaso
