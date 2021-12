I have a 24- year old son and I love him to the moon and back. Are there moments where as a parent I may expect more or see things he may not see? Sure, there are those moments as most parents do when it comes to their children. There is not a parent alive who doesn't want better for their kids than themselves. We all strive to help propel them to the best that they can be. Yet, there are moments where parents sometimes we may feel a certain type of way.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO