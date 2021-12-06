ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Reportedly Sent Home From Tour After Concerning Incident During Match

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE superstars haven’t had the best year in terms of releases from the company and drama in the headlines, and it appears yet another popular superstar is in the news after a concerning incident. The WWE reportedly sent veteran Jeff Hardy home from its current tour after a concerning incident during...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Jeff Hardy Reveals The Backstage Reaction To His Ladder Match With The Undertaker

Jeff Hardy has become synonymous with ladder matches over the years. The Undertaker isn’t someone you would expect to see competing in that type of contest, but back in 2002 he put the Undisputed Championship on the line when he faced Jeff Hardy in a ladder match that fans still talk about to this day.
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, saying that he is at his home and doing “okay.” As reported last night, Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE and missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he appeared sluggish during his six-man tag match on Saturday in Edinburg and ultimately left through the crowd after making a hot tag.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Ready To Jump? Jeff Hardy Teases Hardy Brothers Reunion

One more time? While they might not be the biggest focus in the company all of the time, there are some legendary WWE tag teams. The company has had its fair share of great ones over the years and some of them are still around today. That can make some reunions a possibility and now one famous tag wrestler is talking about having one more run with his partner.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff Hardy after he was reportedly sent home from a weekend WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
culturedvultures.com

Jeff Hardy: The MVP Of WWE Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series has been synonymous with young talent showcasing their full potential: Randy Orton’s breakout performance as the 2003/5 sole survivor, Keith Lee’s face-off against Roman Reigns in 2019, and, of course, the debut of The Rock in 1996. But at the 2021 edition of the annual Survivor Series event, an unlikely hero in Jeff Hardy stood tall as part of the men’s traditional elimination match, even in defeat.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Calls Out Roman Reigns For Dream Match

Jeff Hardy is calling out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. As seen in the extra below from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode with Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Hardy was asked about who he would love to have a match with.
WWE
PWMania

Bully Ray Comments On Jeff Hardy Being Sent Home By WWE

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”. During Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the matter:. “Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult,...
WWE
Fightful

Jeff Hardy Shares His Pitch For An "Upward Spiral Match"

Jeff Hardy has an idea for a new type of match. Speaking with Inside The Ropes ahead of WWE Survivor Series, Hardy discussed his wrestling bucket list, noting how he was able to scratch off Hell In A Cell (he faced Randy Orton at the event in 2018) and that he's okay not competing inside the punishing structure again.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset After His Match At WrestleMania 25

Jeff Hardy was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of “The Broken Skull Sessions” on the WWE Network on Peacock, “The Charismatic Enigma” reflected on his showdown with his brother Matt Hardy on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” from back in 2009.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pwinsider Com
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Shares What Moment From His Career He Finds “Shameful”

Jeff Hardy told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions his actions at the 2011 TNA Victory Road PPV event where he went into a match with Sting for the World Title while under the influence was shameful for him. “[Soma] hadn’t become a controlled substance yet,” Hardy...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Jeff Hardy Talks Most Painful Spills, Booker T Recalls First Elimination Chamber

– Jeff Hardy discussed his most painful spills in an extra from his Broken Skull Sessions episode. You can see the video below, described as follows:. ”Stone Cold Steve Austin takes Jeff Hardy through some of his most extreme moments and asks him to rate them on the pain scale in this bonus scene from Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Stream the all-new episode this Thursday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network”
WWE
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy