Seattle, WA

OPINION: Running While Black Forever

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst things first: Rest in Power to Ahmaud Arbery. With news of the verdict that the perpetrators of his murder will be held accountable, I am so grateful that Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, has received Justice for Ahmaud. While I never met the Brother, we shared things in common: both Black...

southseattleemerald.com

Comments / 3

 

#Black People#Running While Black#Black Communities#Blackness#Justice
