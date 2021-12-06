MSP investigating after teacher makes comments about Oxford shooting

Michigan State Police in Wayland are investigating a teacher at Hopkins Public Schools regarding comments he made about the Oxford shooting.

Although no substantiated threat has been made students did voice their concerns with the principal about the teacher's comments and the school asked MSP to investigate.

Authorities report that the teacher was briefed on talking points to address before class about the Oxford shooting but went beyond that.

Once the investigation is complete a report complete will be sent to Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office according to Michigan State Police.

