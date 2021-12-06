How to factory reset Google Pixel and other Android phones remotely

With every new Google Pixel smartphone release, we see some new and interesting features exclusive to the new device. Eventually, some of these features make their way to older smartphones via official updates or aftermarket mods. Likewise, with the Pixel 6 series, Google introduced a dedicated Game Dashboard tool in conjunction with Android 12‘s gaming mode APIs that provides quick access to a handful of useful tools, as well as widgets for streaming to YouTube Live, showing achievements from Google Play Games, and changing the performance profile. According to Google, the Game Dashboard will be available on “select devices” running Android 12 in due course, but none of the old generation Pixel phones has received the feature as of yet.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO