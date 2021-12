The season for the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (7-7-1, 3-5-1) hasn’t come without its bumps. They lost senior captain Will MacKinnon just a few weeks into the season due to injury, had his senior defensive partner Ryan Verrier get hurt the next game which caused him to miss a month, and have not had a consistent starting goaltender all year; not to mention it’s only the very beginning of December. There have been other negatives as well like a struggling offense, and the variable of an ever-changing forward lineup. Yet the team sits at 7-7-1. While play at times hasn’t been great, especially in Hockey East matchups, I think that there was a step taken against No. 8 UMass two weeks ago and then again versus No. 16 Harvard and Holy Cross this past weekend that for the first time all year, the team can truly build off.

DURHAM, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO