Guidance Provided for Employers to Make Deposits for Payroll Tax Deposits Reduced Due to ERC They No Longer Qualify for and to Repay Advances on that Credit
Notice 2021-65[1] has been released by the IRS, providing guidance on the repeal of the employee retention credit (ERC), effective as of September 30, 2021, for all employers except those that are recovery startup businesses. This retroactive change was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)that was signed into...www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
