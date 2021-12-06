Guidance Provided for Employers to Make Deposits for Payroll Tax Deposits Reduced Due to ERC They No Longer Qualify for and to Repay Advances on that Credit

Next week, the final advance child tax credit check is scheduled to be disbursed to millions of families. If you've been getting all the payments since July, December's check will be the last you receive until tax time in 2022. You should get the last advance payment on Dec. 15 if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month.

