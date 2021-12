What a great day for Prairie View A&M senior, Jesus Mata. He was announced as the first Hispanic drum major in the school's history. As reported by ABC13, Mata was born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, grew up near Dallas, Texas. He was first introduced to PVAMU's historic marching band while he was in high school watching a Battle of the Bands competition. What an awesome success story!!! In his first three years at Prairie View Jesus was a member of the band and decided to wrap up his senior year auditioning to be a drum major. His selection was a first in the school's history! Jesus Mata said it is an honor that he's dreamt of. See his story below.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO