WEST POINT – Army has faced eight teams who are bowl-eligible and six who finished first or second in their respective leagues. That includes a Wake Forest team that is ranked No. 18 and headed for the ACC title game and a Wisconsin team that was No. 18 before its upset loss to Minnesota that dropped the Badgers out of the Big Ten final. With all that, Army head coach Jeff Monken believes the Dec. 11 game...

WEST POINT, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO