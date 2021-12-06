ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Analysis: Biden nominates Powell to serve 2nd term as Chair of the Federal Reserve

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Monetary policy is expected to be consistent rather than politicized. Macroeconomist Joe Santos joins us to talk about the politics and economics of succession for the chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Joe Santos
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Governors#Sdpb#The Board Of Governors Of#Republican#Democratic
Washington Post

Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick for top bank regulator, withdraws nomination

Saule Omarova, President Biden’s pick to serve as a top banking regulator, has withdrawn her nomination for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Cornell University law professor, an outspoken critic of Wall Street banks, had been in line to oversee them as comptroller of the currency. Omarova had faced pushback to her nomination from Republicans as well as moderate Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Courier

Congressional Democrats, Republicans clash over Biden oil proposals

Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee encouraged President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers. The debate arose in a hearing Thursday, less than a week after the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Biden Wants High Gas Prices

Stephen Moore argues at Real Clear Politics that the Biden administration secretly welcomes higher gas prices. When he announced last week that he would release more oil from the American Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Joe Biden told the American people he is doing everything possible to bring down gas prices at the pump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy