Luke Bryan, Riley Green to perform at TCC's 'Rock the Roost' event

Tallahassee Community College announced Monday that country music star Luke Bryan and special guest Riley Green will be performing at the school's first annual "Rock the Roost" event.

The event was created to support TCC’s Alumni & Friends Association mission to strengthen connections to TCC with our graduates, students and community members.

TCC says Rock the Roost will be an annual outdoor concert that will feature chart-topping music artists. All proceeds will go toward TCC scholarships and programs.

Tickets go on sale for TCC students and fan club members on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.