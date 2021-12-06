Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

“Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us,” smiled Jurgen Klopp. The legend of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton, Everton and Everton may also be the legend of Wolves now. Saturday’s winner at Molineux may have transported Liverpool back to 2019, to the time when Origi felt deadly in short bursts and likely to provide late drama. But part of the curiosity of Origi, the Champions League final scorer that season who has rarely been a regular for Liverpool, is that he was the unwanted legend.Not by Klopp, whose crowning glory was facilitated by Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO