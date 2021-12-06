ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

Cover picture for the articleA section of Everton fans left their seats after the 27th minute of the English Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday to signal their unhappiness at the board amid the club's 27th season without a...

Tribal Football

Everton fans upset with claim made by Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Everton fans are upset with comments made by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti yesterday. Real will play their fifth group game of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Sheriff and a win would be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Speaking at his pre-match press conference...
Yardbarker

Everton punish lacklustre Arsenal in a game marred by controversy

Everton were the better team on the day in beating Arsenal 2-1, but the game wasn’t untainted by controversy. Both sides started the game slowly, with neither looking particularly dangerous in attack, and there hadn’t been a single shot on target as we reached the 30-minute mark. The first strong...
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp asked about bottles thrown by Everton fans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offered little when asked about Everton fans following last night's derby win. The Reds were comfortable 4-1 winners at Goodison Park. The game was played in an occasionally volatile atmosphere at Goodison, with plastic bottles thrown on to the pitch in Alisson Becker's penalty area during the second half and the home fans deeply unhappy at their team's heavy defeat.
BBC

A painful night for Everton fans, while Liverpool look a different class

Everton are now eight games without a win and the manner in which they were picked apart only increased the mutinous atmosphere around Goodison Park, where frustrated fans unfurled a banner on the Gwladys Street End in the first half criticising the club's hierarchy and followed up with further heavy criticism at the final whistle.
LFCTransferRoom

Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the 20th minute which causes some Everton fans to leave Goodison Park. The Merseyside derby is the biggest match in Everton's fixture list and with tensions already running high around the blue side of Liverpool, a loss in this match is the worst case scenario.
Tribal Football

Everton fans plan walkout protest against Arsenal

Everton fans plan to walkout during their clash with Arsenal in protest against the board. During the home defeat to Liverpool, there were \chants of 'sack the board' towards the end of the game and at full-time, while another supporter got on the pitch after the final whistle to remonstrate directly with players Anthony Gordon, Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Daily Mail

Angry Everton fans plan a walkout protest against the club's board in the 27th minute of their home clash with Arsenal on Monday, as they use their long trophy drought to demand better amid eight-game winless run

Frustrated Everton fans will stage a walkout protest against the club’s board during their game against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night. Anger and disappointment has been building steadily among supporters during a winless run which has seen the Toffees slip from the European places to just five points above the relegation zone.
vavel.com

How Everton beat Arsenal at their own game

It’s the next day and it’s time to review, however painful it may be. Arsenal really struggled against Everton on Monday. Their ball progression from back to front was inadventurous, their defensive one-on-ones a losing battle, their passing accuracy shambolic. But another detail as to why Arsenal lost at Goodison...
The Independent

Unwanted legend Divock Origi revels as Liverpool’s underestimated understudy

“Divock Origi, the legend, came and finished it off for us,” smiled Jurgen Klopp. The legend of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton, Everton and Everton may also be the legend of Wolves now. Saturday’s winner at Molineux may have transported Liverpool back to 2019, to the time when Origi felt deadly in short bursts and likely to provide late drama. But part of the curiosity of Origi, the Champions League final scorer that season who has rarely been a regular for Liverpool, is that he was the unwanted legend.Not by Klopp, whose crowning glory was facilitated by Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a...
punditarena.com

Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans during his first ever English-language interview

Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans. Richarlison was serenaded by adoring Everton fans on Monday night, as he conducted his first ever interview in English. The Brazilian forward scored a 79th-minute equaliser against Arsenal, in a game that the Toffees would go on to win 2-1, and following the victory, the Everton faithful let him know exactly what they thought of him.
SkySports

Watford fan Larry Brooks, taken ill during Chelsea game, under observation in hospital but in good form

Watford have issued a positive bulletin on the health of Hornets supporter Larry Brooks, the fan taken ill during their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday. The match was delayed after 13 minutes had been played, when referee David Coote was alerted to the incident in the upper tier of the Graham Taylor Stand by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.
The Guardian

Benítez stays upbeat while Everton fans fear Merseyside derby doomsday

Evertonians of a glass-completely-empty persuasion envisaged a doomsday scenario when Farhad Moshiri appointed Rafael Benítez five months ago. It went something like this: fragile support for the new manager erodes along with the team’s form before the Merseyside derby, Liverpool inflict further punishment, the atmosphere turns poisonous and Benítez’s name is sung for the first time since his arrival but only by 2,902 away fans in the Bullens Road stand as they also reminisce about Istanbul. Everton’s board shields its own dreadful performances behind an unpopular manager, and on and on it goes …
