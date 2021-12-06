Penn State offers UNLV linebacker in Transfer Portal

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Lipscomb Bisons at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (6-3, No. 95 Kenpom) is back for the first of three non-conference games before the ACC slate is in full swing after an 80-75 win over Clemson on Saturday and will take on Lipscomb (5-4, No. 235 Kenpom) which has lost their last three games against Division I opponents. The Hurricanes bounced back after a 32-point loss to Alabama with wins over Penn State and Clemson and will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Miami also faces Fordham and Stetson before resuming ACC play on Dec. 29 against NC State. Lipscomb ranks 317th out of 358 teams in defensive efficiency according to Kenpom, highlighted by allowing teams to shoot 37.8 percent from 3 (314th) with just a 13.5 turnover percent (351st).

MIAMI, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO