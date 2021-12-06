ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Penn State offers UNLV linebacker in Transfer Portal

By Sean Fitz
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State has kept a close eye on the Transfer Portal this offseason and on Monday the Nittany Lions sent out their first transfer offer of the cycle to UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon. The junior was a second-team All-Mountain West selection at linebacker in 2021. Windmon moved from the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan State lands Jacoby Windmon from UNLV

Michigan State just made another transfer portal splash, as the Spartans have landed a verbal commitment from former UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Marrero (LA) native took an official visit to MSU this past weekend and then committed to the coaching staff after hearing their pitch and examining his fit in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football stat leaders: Final season statistical standings

With the regular season and championship weekend in the books, the final college football stat leaders were established after the weekend. Sure, there are bowl games left to be played, but after 13 games for some, it’s time to put a bow on it for the 2021 season. Plus, some players could pad their totals in the bowl games, College Football Playoff or even sit out all together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football bowl games: CBS Sports ranks all 42 bowls

College football is a sport that many fans anxiously await for months upon months to start up. From the moment the national championship ends in January, fans are already counting down the days until the next season occurs. So for as much as fans love watching football, it hurts a little extra to see it taken away when bowl season concludes in the winter.
NFL
247Sports

Penn State pair named to CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team

CBS Sports / 247Sports announced their 2021 college football All-American team on Wednesday, including a couple of Nittany Lions. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and punter Jordan Stout secured spots on the first- and second-team, respectively. "In total, 29 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections,"noted college...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Marrero, LA
247Sports

Virginia head coach candidate Anthony Poindexter plans to stay at Penn State

For the second consecutive week, Penn State appeared to be on the verge of losing a top assistant to a Power Five head coaching job. Instead, as former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry settles in at Virginia Tech, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is expected to remain in State College, according to reports from Lions247 and ESPN.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

LSU OL coach Brad Davis retained by Brian Kelly

Head coach Brian Kelly continues to assemble his LSU staff with hires coming in place this week. LSU interim coach Brad Davis will remain with the program as its offensive line coach, the school announced on Wednesday. “Brad Davis is an exceptional teacher of the game and leader of young...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dominick Hill enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina football defensive back Dominick Hill is the latest member of the Gamecocks to join the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hill went in shortly after noon on Wednesday, which signals his intention to leave the program. Hill is the second player from the Gamecocks to join in three days, as...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Unlv#Florida State#American Football#Rebels#Covid#The Transfer Portal#247sports Composite#Spartans#Tcu#The Nittany Lions
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper ranks 25 top prospects, Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is expected to be pass-rush heavy at the top according to ESPN's Mel Kiper, who updated his list of the top 25 prospects this week coming out of college football's regular season. Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who announced he is skipping the Alamo Bowl to being draft preparation, could be the first players off the board.
NFL
247Sports

Scouting take: Ohio State commit Sonny Styles re-classifies

News broke Wednesday of Sonny Styles, an elite defensive prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, finalizing his re-classification to the 2022 cycle, merely a week prior to the Early Signing Period for this senior class. A high four-star recruit on 247Sports with a 96 grade, Styles fits in the top 30 overall in the senior cycle at No. 28 overall and No. 2 at the safety position.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
247Sports

Beamer on ZaQuandre White, coaching staff and much more

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer met with the media on Wednesday as part of a Duke’s Mayo Bowl press conference. North Carolina football coach Mack Brown shared his thoughts on the bowl game earlier in the morning as well. Beamer apologized for being a few minutes late for...
NFL
247Sports

Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa commits to Iowa, excited "to put on for the state I'm from"

The highest-ranked prospect from the state of Iowa in 247Sports History (circa 2010) in Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa will be “staying home” to play his college football. The blue-chipper announced his commitment to Iowa during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, choosing to play for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes over his other finalists Notre Dame and Ohio State.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

FSU to hire Randy Shannon as linebackers coach

Florida State will hire Randy Shannon to work as its linebackers coach on a full-time basis, promoting him from his job as a defensive analyst to replace Chris Marve. Noles247 first reported on Sunday that Shannon was expected to be promoted, and has confirmed with multiple sources since then that Shannon will be the hire.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

New crystal ball prediction for Iowa

I have made a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Iowa and blue-chip safety Xavier Nwankpa. He will announce his decision on Wednesday with CBS Sports HQ. Schools like Notre Dame and Ohio State have been recruiting him hard but the Hawkeyes had a home visit with him on Monday and are the local school but and also offer a chance to play early and they have done a good job of development at that position.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Lipscomb

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Lipscomb Bisons at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (6-3, No. 95 Kenpom) is back for the first of three non-conference games before the ACC slate is in full swing after an 80-75 win over Clemson on Saturday and will take on Lipscomb (5-4, No. 235 Kenpom) which has lost their last three games against Division I opponents. The Hurricanes bounced back after a 32-point loss to Alabama with wins over Penn State and Clemson and will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Miami also faces Fordham and Stetson before resuming ACC play on Dec. 29 against NC State. Lipscomb ranks 317th out of 358 teams in defensive efficiency according to Kenpom, highlighted by allowing teams to shoot 37.8 percent from 3 (314th) with just a 13.5 turnover percent (351st).
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Pair of Gamecocks earn All-SEC honors from AP

The South Carolina football team put a pair of players on the Associated Press All-SEC teams, which were released on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, defensive back Jaylan Foster was a first-team All-SEC selection. In addition to Foster, defensive back Cam Smith earned a spot on the second-team All-SEC list from the AP.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
271K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy