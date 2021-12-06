Grains, Livestock mixed

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO