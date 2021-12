This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio breaking down Utah's dominating victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game, showcasing the great new venue for the conference title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ryan was there in person and talks about the much improved atmosphere for the game and discussed what commissioner George Kliavkoff had to say in the pregame press conference. The guys also talk about the makeup game between USC and California plus they go over of the announced bowl games including the Utes going to the Rose Bowl for the first time, taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

