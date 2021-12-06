ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Emmett Till investigation closed by Justice Department

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till on Monday that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi.

A person familiar with the matter informed The Associated Press about the closure of the investigation and the meeting with Till's family. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket, and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were tried on murder charges about a month after Till was killed, an an all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them. Months later, they confessed in a paid interview with Look magazine.

The Justice Department in 2004 opened an investigation of Till's killing after it received inquiries about whether charges could be brought against anyone still living. The department said the statute of limitations had run out on any potential federal crime, but the FBI worked with state investigators to determine if state charges could be brought. In February 2007, a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department announced it was closing the case.

The department reopened an investigation after a 2017 book quoted a key figure, Carolyn Bryant Donham, as saying she lied when she claimed that 14-year-old Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances while she was working in a store in the small community of Money. Donham was married to Roy Bryant in 1955.

Bryant and Milam were not brought to trial again, and they have died. Donham is in her 80s and has been living in Raleigh, North Carolina. Relatives have publicly denied that she recanted her allegations about Till.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justice Dept. still probing civil rights era police killings

The Justice Department’s decision to close its investigation of Emmett Till’s slaying all but ended the possibility of new charges in the teen’s death 66 years ago, yet agents are still probing as many as 20 other civil rights “cold cases,” including the police killings of 13 Black men in three Southern states decades ago.The department is reviewing the killings of six men shot by police during a racial rebellion in Augusta, Georgia, in 1970, according to the agency’s latest report to Congress. The city best known for hosting golf’s Masters Tournament had been engulfed by riots after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Emmett Till case being closed by DOJ guarantees no one will pay for his lynching

For decades, if not centuries, Americans have persisted in the belief that the South is separate and distinct from the rest of the country. It’s commonly held that the politics that have governed the region, the atrocities that have happened there and the inadequate responses to those atrocities belong to the South and the South alone. But the widespread racism that allowed Emmett Till’s killers to escape accountability is one of many reasons we can dismiss such a belief as fantastical.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
WISH-TV

Justice Department charges 2 men alleged to have marched with Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and led charge at US Capitol

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have accused two men of having ties to a Proud Boys leader and being among the first to breach the police line near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. James Haffner, 53, of South Dakota and Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Georgia were arrested and charged this week with a felony for obstructing police during a civil disorder. Haffner was additionally charged with assaulting federal officers for allegedly spraying police with an unidentified aerosol while they guarded the Capitol doors. They haven’t yet entered a plea.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
FITSNews

Murdaugh Murders Saga: State Puts Feds ‘On Notice’

At some point in the not-too-distant future (weeks? months?), federal authorities are likely to charge South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh with a crime. Or more likely with lots of crimes. And based on what we know about this ongoing saga – which revolves around the disgraced lawyer, his powerful South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brother J#Ap#The Associated Press#Jet#Look#The Justice Department#Fbi
Bossip

Jelani Day Update: Attorney Ben Crump And Jesse Jackson Demand FBI Hate Crime Investigation Into His Suspicious Death

Ben Crump and Jesse Jackson are calling on the FBI to look further into the death of Jelani Day. Nearly 100 days have passed since the tragic disappearance and death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, and his family is no closer to answers or accountability for who is responsible for cutting his life short. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Day’s family in the fight for justice. ABC 7 reports that Crump came to Chicago on Friday to hold a press conference with Rev. Jesse Jackson to demand that the U.S. attorney general and FBI take over the investigation and consider it a rather than a suspicious accident or suicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Jim Jordan seeks subpoenas in DOJ memo based on letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, has asked Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the committee's chairman, to issue subpoenas to investigate the Department of Justice memo about disturbances at school board meetings, which followed a now-rescinded letter to President Biden that compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
oxygen.com

First Man Convicted Of Murder On Genetic Genealogy Evidence Has Verdict Overturned

The first man to be found guilty of murder after being linked to a crime via genetic genealogy has had his two convictions overturned. William Earl Talbott II was convicted of killing 20-year-old Jay Cook and 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg in 1987 while the Canadian high school sweethearts visited Seattle, as previously reported. Talbott’s 2018 arrest helped set the bar for genetic genealogy, a science that has since boomed and redefined criminal investigations around the world, according to a report by CBS' "60 Minutes."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy