Four New Yorkers were winners in Powerball. LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today in New York. These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO