ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Haitian Gov’t Official Says Kidnappers Are Better Equipped than Police

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former secretary of state for public security in Haiti, Réginald Delva, has warned that “the armed bands are better equipped and seem better organized than the National Police of Haiti (PNH)”. Delva, speaking on the increase in kidnappings for ransom in the country, said that the bandits strike...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Documented

Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. An internal memo from August revealed some officials within the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office alerted immigration and border agents that returning Haitian arrivals to Haiti could lead to major […] The post Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian#Police#Criminal Gangs#Kidnappers#Pnh#16 Americans#Canadian#Mawozo#State#Cardh Co Ordinator
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Alabama man’s phone found in California by hunter

From The Tribune staff reports SACRAMENTO — Authorities in California continue to investigate the disappearance of two Alabama men missing since November 6, 2021. According to a statement by the Gridley Police Department via social media, Ladexter Tequan Pelt, 25, son of Eutaw City Councilwoman Tracey Hunter, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, was last […]
ALABAMA STATE
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy