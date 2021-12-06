ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Meet ‘Candy,’ Sunreef’s Sweet New Custom Sail Catamaran That Runs on Solar Power

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1a89_0dFbQpO900

Sunreef has just taken the wraps off a sweet new sailing catamaran .

Christened Candy , the latest fleet member is a riff on the Polish yard’s popular Sunreef 70 model and has been customized by a decidedly eco-conscious client to enable more sustainable yachting.

Crafted from composite, the sleek multihull is equipped with Sunreef’s proprietary solar power system and has a set of solar panels fully integrated into her bimini roof. This innovative setup helps power the vessel’s amenities with clean, green energy. In addition, the cat is equipped with twin 225 hp engines and a 1,722-square-foot mainsail that harnesses additional power from the wind for greater efficiency and fewer emissions.

Clean cruising is not all Candy can do, though. Her refined interior centers on the main deck saloon, which offers two large sofas and a long dining table for entertaining. You even have direct access to the wine cooler, so you never have to wait too long for a bottle. From here, automatic doors open onto the large bow terrace that comes complete with a plush sunken lounge for alfresco sundowners.

The flybridge has also been outfitted for wining and dining. In addition to the main helm station, it sports a bar with a barbecue as well as a dining table that can be leveled with the U-shaped sofa to extend the lounging space. There are also a few big sun pads for anyone onboard who wants to work on their tan.

Inside the aft cockpit, meanwhile, there is a full-beam relaxation area equipped with another dining table, a fridge and ice maker, a sofa and even more sun pads.

As for accommodation, Candy can sleep up to eight across four cabins. The master suite, which is located in the central part of the port hull, features a king-size bed, pop-up TV, desk, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The three additional guest cabins also come with ensuites and plenty of extra storage.

Candy ’s launch comes shortly after the yard announced custom catamaran Anima , which is also based on the Sunreef 70 model and is currently available for charter for $65,000 a week. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inziM_0dFbQpO900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fH7p_0dFbQpO900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwUYC_0dFbQpO900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuPr2_0dFbQpO900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQ1LS_0dFbQpO900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVnW5_0dFbQpO900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP3Wk_0dFbQpO900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbPo9_0dFbQpO900

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This New 64-Foot Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Uses Renewable Energy to Supply Unlimited Range

Hydrogen propulsion still has a ways to go in the marine industry, but don’t tell that to Fraser Yachts. The yachting company, which handles everything from chartering to new builds, has just unveiled a new catamaran powered by the eco-friendly fuel alternative. Meet Aquon One. The futuristic new multihull, which is set for delivery in 2023, is designed to be an environmentally friendly boat that combines modern comforts with innovative green technologies for sustainable cruising sans noise and emissions. Penned by Christian Grande, the “pocket superyacht” will be fitted with just shy of 700 square feet of solar panels on the flybridge...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 80-Foot Mini-Superyacht Has Transformer-Like Fold-Down Terraces and Decks

Think of the new, Brazilian-built Okean 80 Fly as a cross between a Swiss Army knife and that Bumblebee robot from the Transformers movie franchise. At the press of a button, wing-like sections of the yacht’s hull fold down on both sides, adding over six feet to the yacht’s 19’10” beam, and creating wide terraces for sunning or sunset cocktails. Another button levitates a large section of the lower stern deck, transforming it into a high-diving board, in-water swim platform, or tender lift. Okean worked with Italian hydraulics experts Opacmare to integrate their aptly named Transformer multi-function platform system into the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Pininfarina Designed a Striking New Tractor for Grape Picking

We tend to think of tractors as purely functional vehicles, but there’s no reason one can’t turn heads, too.  New Holland Agriculture has enlisted famous Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina to help design its new striking new Straddle Tractor Concept. Typically, grape vines are grown atop steep slopes separated by just about five feet of space. Because the pathways are so narrow the fruit has to be picked by hand. That’s because a conventionally sized tractor would likely damage the grapes and vines. This is why the Straddle Tractor Concept has such a distinctive physique, especially when compared to the tractors normally used...
INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Solar tiny home C2X by Nestron comes with smart systems

Tiny home construction just got a lot easier with the plug-and-play prefab C2X from Nestron. All plumbing, electrical and other smart systems come preinstalled in this tiny home, which includes electric heated floors, smart tablet and a standard-size washing machine. Nestron designed its Cube 2 series to be packed with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sail#Catamaran#Solar Panels#Polish#Flybridge
electrek.co

Silent Yachts launches solar catamaran with kite wing sail and 100 mile daily range from the sun

Solar boat engineer and designer Silent Yachts has shared new details of the SILENT-60, a 60′ catamaran with 42 solar panels and two electric propelled motors backed by 286 kWh of battery capacity. While Silent Yachts’ solar-powered vessels are all unique, the SILENT-60 will also be fitted with a 9-13 square meter kite wing, generating additional clean power to pull the yacht.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TrendHunter.com

Adventurer Solar-Powered Timepieces

The Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar watch is a premium accessory built with the needs of adventurers and explorers alike who require a way to keep time without having to worry about durability or even battery levels. The watch is constructed with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal that allows UV...
LIFESTYLE
techacute.com

Use Smartflower to Efficiently Harvest Solar Energy

The use of solar energy has been gaining more traction the past few years for a number of reasons beyond the fact that it is environmentally friendly, such as cost-efficiency in the long run. Several companies have offered solutions to make this more available to both home and business owners, like Smartflower.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
ocmomblog.com

Financial Advice: The Main Benefits Of Switching To Using Solar Energy

It may be that you are considering switching to solar energy. Perhaps you’re looking for ways to save money or to save Mother Earth. Many people are having solar panels installed, and for good reason. If you need some more information on the subject, this article will fill in the blanks on the main benefits that solar energy provides.
ECONOMY
enplugged.com

The Best Things About Running Your Business on Solar Power

Business owners should always be on the lookout for ways that they can maximise their profits and save as much money as they can. After all, any money you save on your monthly expenses on things like power can be invested right back into your business, allowing the business to continue to grow and expand.
INDUSTRY
Jalopnik

California's Small Engine Sales Ban Goes After RV Generators Too

Generators play a crucial role in recreational vehicles. You don’t need to park up at a campground and feed from shore power if your RV can generate its own power. Generators allow you to have power just about anywhere so long as you have fuel. But for all of their usefulness, generators are known for heavy emissions. The California Air Resources Board says that the average 3.5 hp generator running at a 1.8kW load for 1 hour emits as much pollution as driving a car about 150 miles. It’s not surprising that the state wants to eliminate sales of small engines like the ones used in lawnmowers and generators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sailmagazine.com

The Power of Sails

I suppose it isn’t merely a coincidence that I’ve made significant changes to the sailplans of the last three cruising boats I’ve owned. The first project was the biggest. My old Golden Hind 31, Sophie, had lots of charm and character, but her sloop rig was laughably small. After blundering about for a couple of years, I treated her to a much taller spar, a fixed bowsprit and a new set of sails, and so transformed her into a very handy cutter. She sailed as smartly then as any boat with three keels (including her two bilge keels) could ever hope to.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Remote Controls

Single-use batteries are commonplace inside the conventional remote control, but the Omni Remotes Model P is engineered to change this with a decidedly more eco-friendly ethos. The remote control is constructed with a low-power hardware platform that can passively harvest solar energy from the ambient environment and will thus provide an almost never-ending level of usage. The remote will also sustain itself for up to four-months of regular use if it's in complete darkness thanks to an internal power reserve.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Electric bike holiday gift guide

Electric bikes have been the hottest transportation trend of 2021, and there's no sign of that slowing down in 2022. They make getting to work easier, exploring the outdoors more accessible and fun, and, of course, they help you skip getting into your car for the easy errand to get eggnog. (Did I mention I hate eggnog!?)
BICYCLES
theenergymix.com

Building Managers Can Help Limit Grid Demand, Rocky Mountain Institute Reports

It’s easier than expected to set up and maintain energy-efficient buildings that don’t burden the power grid at peak hours, says a new report written for building managers in the United States. Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEBs) are a “jargony” way of describing a package of familiar measures that together provide...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
CARS
pv-magazine.com

New metric for 50-year solar plant operation

A group of researchers from Germany’s Forschungszentrum Jülich and U.S. thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar has developed an economic model to operate a PV installation as a permanent asset with maintenance being performed at regular intervals. The model was presented in the paper The value of stability...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ellomay Capital enters into facilities agreement by Talasol Solar

Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) announced that Talasol Solar, which owns a photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain and is 51% owned by the company, entered into a Facilities Agreement with European institutional lenders. The facilities agreement provides for the provision of...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Robb Report

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy