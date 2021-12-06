Meet ‘Candy,’ Sunreef’s Sweet New Custom Sail Catamaran That Runs on Solar Power

Sunreef has just taken the wraps off a sweet new sailing catamaran .

Christened Candy , the latest fleet member is a riff on the Polish yard’s popular Sunreef 70 model and has been customized by a decidedly eco-conscious client to enable more sustainable yachting.

Crafted from composite, the sleek multihull is equipped with Sunreef’s proprietary solar power system and has a set of solar panels fully integrated into her bimini roof. This innovative setup helps power the vessel’s amenities with clean, green energy. In addition, the cat is equipped with twin 225 hp engines and a 1,722-square-foot mainsail that harnesses additional power from the wind for greater efficiency and fewer emissions.

Clean cruising is not all Candy can do, though. Her refined interior centers on the main deck saloon, which offers two large sofas and a long dining table for entertaining. You even have direct access to the wine cooler, so you never have to wait too long for a bottle. From here, automatic doors open onto the large bow terrace that comes complete with a plush sunken lounge for alfresco sundowners.

The flybridge has also been outfitted for wining and dining. In addition to the main helm station, it sports a bar with a barbecue as well as a dining table that can be leveled with the U-shaped sofa to extend the lounging space. There are also a few big sun pads for anyone onboard who wants to work on their tan.

Inside the aft cockpit, meanwhile, there is a full-beam relaxation area equipped with another dining table, a fridge and ice maker, a sofa and even more sun pads.

As for accommodation, Candy can sleep up to eight across four cabins. The master suite, which is located in the central part of the port hull, features a king-size bed, pop-up TV, desk, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The three additional guest cabins also come with ensuites and plenty of extra storage.

Candy ’s launch comes shortly after the yard announced custom catamaran Anima , which is also based on the Sunreef 70 model and is currently available for charter for $65,000 a week. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Check out more photos below: