CookBook & Surebert – Magic [We Can Do] (Music Video) Taken Off: PortLAngeles (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

When Paul Thomas Anderson arrived on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, it was common for filmmakers to cut their teeth in the field of music videos. But while some of his contemporaries like David Fincher and Spike Jonze started in that world before jumping to features, much of Anderson's own music video career came a bit later, and usually with personal ties. He directed multiple videos for then-girlfriend Fiona Apple; one for Aimee Mann, whose song "Save Me" was written for Anderson's 1999 film Magnolia; and a series for Radiohead, whose Jonny Greenwood has scored all of Anderson's later films (and whose album Junun Anderson documented with a making-of film). Most recently, Anderson has directed or co-directed a long run of videos for the pop-rock band Haim.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO