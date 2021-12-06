ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CookBook & Surebert – Magic [We Can Do] (Music Video) Taken Off: PortLAngeles (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles based emcee CookBook & Portland, Oregon based producer Surebert recently released the visual to their track MAGIC [WE CAN DO], taken off the album PORTLANGELES. ‘PortLAngeles’ is...

urbanvault.co.uk

Born I – Unenlightened (Music Video) Taken Off: In This Moment (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Washington, D.C. based rapper and vocalist Born I recently released the visual to his track UNENLIGHTENED, taken off his recent album IN THIS MOMENT. Born I’s latest visual offering ‘Unenlightened” is more than a music video. It’s a short film that is, on the surface, a love letter to the manga and film series ‘Lone Wolf and Cub’ and the story of Yasuke, the African Samurai. On a deeper level, ‘Unenlightened’ is a spiritual allegory about overcoming our inner demons.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Kaze Jones & Joy Ruckus Club ft. Yung Rizzo & Sitch – Cold World (Prod. by ionika/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles-based emcee Kaze Jones is back with his latest track COLD WORLD, featuring Yung Rizzo & based Sitch, produced by Philadelphia based ionika, via Joy Ruckus Club. Rapper, activist, and educator Kaze Jones continues his musical journey with Joy Ruckus Club to bring their third single ‘Cold World’ off his forthcoming album ‘The Alumni’.
MUSIC
State
Oregon State
Pitchfork

Mitski Shares Video for New Song “Heat Lightning”: Watch

Mitski has released another track from her forthcoming LP Laurel Hell. It’s called “Heat Lightning,” and it arrives with an animated lyric video created by Alex Moy. Check it out below. Laurel Hell is out February 4 via Dead Oceans. The follow-up to Mitski’s 2018 album Be the Cowboy includes...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Monaleo Shares New Song “We Not Humping”: Listen

Monaleo, the Houston rapper behind the viral hit “Beating Down Yo Block,” has shared a new song, “We Not Humping.” The track follows “Suck It Up,” released this past summer. Listen to the new single—produced by Aryay, Diablo, and KeyWay Beats—below. Since releasing “Beating Down Yo Block” in January, Monaleo...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] (2021)

Grade 2 were a bunch of snot nosed kids when they burst onto the scene in 2013, teenagers playing the type of classic punk that belonged to another era. While still young by most standards, with three full lengths and a handful of EPs under their belt, they’re now grizzled scene veterans. The Isle of Wight, UK trio was on quite a roll with the release of their Hellcat Records debut Graveyard Island in 2019. Like so many other bands, their momentum was threatened by the pandemic. Their response was Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions.
ROCK MUSIC
#Music Video#Cookbook Surebert#Murs#Itunes Spotify
The FADER

Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares new live video

Robert Lange (Helado Negro) has shared the dates of his upcoming 2022 tour. Lange will play two shows in February — at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapán, Mexico — before kicking off his tour in earnest on April 22 at Marfa's Kite Symphony. (Lange and his partner, visual artist Kristi Sword, lived in Marfa for six months during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.) He'll finish the North American leg of his tour on May 25 in Austin and head to Europe for a two-week run that will end at Porto's Primavera Sound festival on June 11.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The dreamy music video aesthetics of Licorice Pizza

When Paul Thomas Anderson arrived on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, it was common for filmmakers to cut their teeth in the field of music videos. But while some of his contemporaries like David Fincher and Spike Jonze started in that world before jumping to features, much of Anderson's own music video career came a bit later, and usually with personal ties. He directed multiple videos for then-girlfriend Fiona Apple; one for Aimee Mann, whose song "Save Me" was written for Anderson's 1999 film Magnolia; and a series for Radiohead, whose Jonny Greenwood has scored all of Anderson's later films (and whose album Junun Anderson documented with a making-of film). Most recently, Anderson has directed or co-directed a long run of videos for the pop-rock band Haim.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Skeamer x Ard Adz – Pride (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London based UK Rap veteran’s Skeamer & Ard Adz recently dropped the visual to their new track PRIDE, via GRM Daily. South London’s Skeamer has unleashed the visuals to his new street heater named, ‘Pride’, alongside fellow London based emcee Ard Adz. Renowned for his London grit, hard-hitting flows, and thought-provoking bars, the South London native has gifted supporters with exactly that in this wheel-up worthy joint. Accommodating an eerie yet spacious production courtesy of Maniac (AJ Tracey, CHIP, Headie One), Skeamer opens ‘Pride’ with a slew of introspective bars with his laid-back demeanour as he reflects on his journey up until now,
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Freddie Mercury: Performing Live With Queen In 1986

It’s been 30 years since rock icon Freddie Mercury sadly died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991. He was just 45 years old. The legendary Queen vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 on the island of Zanzibar off the east coast of Africa but grew up in India and later England after his family moved to Middlesex fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution.
CELEBRITIES
urbanvault.co.uk

Aneero – Magic Stick (Prod. by EPHRAIMBEATZ/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Aneero recently released his track MAGIC STICK, produced by EPHRAIMBEATZ, via Sons of Destiny Records. ‘Magic Stick’ is, without doubt, the peak of Aneero’s talent to date. Drawing inspiration from the fiery, feverish feeling of falling in love, and what it means to be completely swept off your feet. The song details Aneero’s love and commitment to the one he loves. The Afrobeat highlife artist brings his unique voice to this run-of-the-mill subject, drawing upon his experiences growing up in Ghana.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Clint Hoffa & Logos – The What What! (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Swedish emcee/producer duo Clint Hoffa & Logos drop their new track THE WHAT WHAT!. ‘The What What!’ is the first single from Clint Hoffa & Logos’ planned mixtape that they are currently working on. The mixtape is visited by several well-known international artists and also artists that we have heard together with Clint Hoffa and Logos on previous projects.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Eleven & Jason D ft. REKS – One Of One (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Boise, Idaho based emcee Eleven and producer Jason D team up with Lawrence, Massachusetts based emcee REKS for their latest track ONE OF ONE. Emcee/producer duo Eleven & Jason D continue their unrelenting grind with ‘One Of One‘, their fourth single of 2021. This time Eleven is paired with underground legend REKS.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Roccwell – Pastime EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Munich, Germany-based producer Roccwell is back with his new PASTIME EP, featuring Wildelux, Mayhem, KORE, DJ LP2, DJ Case & DJ C.S.P. ‘Still Lovin’ Boombap‘, the title of Roccwell’s debut album which was released in 2020, stands not only for his unbroken love for the boom-bap sound but above all the daily struggle of the Hip Hop generation of 35+.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

0luwa Nelly – RUN (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Lagos, Nigeria based recording artist 0luwa Nelly recently released his new track RUN. The versatile Afrobeat piece, infused with UK, American, and Pidgin Rap elements, electrically come together to form the latest release ‘RUN‘ from Nigerian emerging artist 0luwa Nelly. Growing up surrounded by music, 0luwa Nelly’s inspiration to create his own music was kickstarted from freestyling to beats with his friends every night.
WORLD

