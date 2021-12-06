ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Side Story Cast and Crew Interview

By Jenna Busch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the highly-anticipated musical adaptation opening in theaters on December 10, Vital Thrills got a chance to talk to the West Side Story cast and crew. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic...

Steven Spielberg Explains Why He Had To Make West Side Story

"West Side Story" is likely to be a big hit this coming holiday season. The film premieres in theaters (and only in theaters) on December 10, 2021, and director Steven Spielberg has spoken about why he felt compelled to do this film. If you're not familiar with what we're getting in this version of "West Side Story," here is the info for you:
Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
Review: Steven Spielberg doesn't disappoint with his vibrant, revamped 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg worked wonders with a shark before, and he makes magic with a bunch of Sharks and some Jets, too. For the first time, the Oscar-winning director puts his stamp on a movie musical. And he doesn’t disappoint – even when taking on an influential all-timer like “West Side Story” (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Dec. 10). With outstanding performances from newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, Spielberg’s take doesn't stray too far from the original 1957 “Romeo & Juliet”-inspired Broadway musical or the 1961 best picture winning-film, but is rather a more authentic, dynamic and thoughtful revamp.
‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Musical Dazzles Despite A Key Casting Fumble

How badly can a single performance wreck an entire film? This is the unfortunate question prompted by Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” a dazzling and energetic movie musical that features, at its center, a performance with all the charisma of a bump on a log. The perpetrator is Ansel Elgort, cast in the leading role of Tony, and he’s absolutely dull as toast — his delivery is flat, his tics and affectations are too contemporary, his expressions are wooden, and he suffers from a total lack of credibility. He’s never not just an actor reciting his lines and doing so poorly. (This is not a new problem.) The accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Elgort after the film’s completion cast a distressing pall over his performance, but one also can’t help but wonder why such a mediocre actor was cast in the first place.
Review: Spielberg's 'West Side Story' stands tall on its own merits

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — West Side Story. Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose. Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” reimagined as a musical set in 1950s New York...
How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
How Ansel Elgort Prepped for ‘West Side Story’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ansel Elgort on Monday at the NYC premiere of “West Side Story,” where he opened up on his prep for the film. Elgort revealed he did dance training for “six months,” adding, “I was one of the weaker dancers, because we’re dancing with real good dancers.”
West Side Story Star Mike Faist On Playing Riff & The 'Jet-Tivities' Weekend [Interview]

Mike Faist is no stranger to musicals. He originated the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen," for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical. He also originated the role of Morris Delancey in Disney's "Newsies." He's been in films like "The Unspeakable Act," "Wildling," and "Panic." And now, he's taking on the role of Riff in the Steven Spielberg-directed "West Side Story."
West Side Story’s Cast Explains The Importance Of Realistic Violence In Steven Spielberg’ New Version

2021 has been a great year for movie musicals, with titles like In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tick, Tick… BOOM! adapting beloved shows for the screen. But there’s one more coming before the end of the year: Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story. And the cast recently explained the importance of realistic violence in this new adaptation.
From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Snow White,’ Rachel Zegler Is Living Her Own Hollywood Fairytale

One tweet is all it took. “Thank me when you’re famous,” wrote Rachel Zegler’s friend Makena Reynolds, who sent the then-highschooler a tweet in 2019 announcing an open casting call for “West Side Story.” One “I-don’t-know-how-I-booked-it” self-tape and several months of callbacks later, Zegler got the part. She was going to be Maria in Steven Spielberg’s newest musical adaptation. “It’s kind of crazy to look back on that girl who was singing show tunes in her bathroom, and I wonder what she would think of me now,” the 20-year-old tells Variety. The young actress says hers was the second self-tape Spielberg saw during casting...
Box Office: ‘West Side Story’ Slow Dances to $800,000 on Thursday

Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed “West Side Story” remake collected $800,000 in previews on Thursday night. Even with a slower start, the musical is expected to pirouette to the top of box office charts this weekend. The Disney and 20th Century Studios film is expected to generate $10 million to $15 million in theaters. Ticket sales on the higher end of that range wouldn’t be terrible by COVID-19 standards because movie musicals, as well as films targeting adult audiences, have been struggling at the box office. Anywhere in the lower end, however, would be less than dazzling since the movie cost $100 million...
