Income Tax

Global Tax Pact Nudges Accounting Rule-Setters Into Politics

bloombergtax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax-pact link may prompt governments to intervene in accounting. ‘Not their reason for being': Rule-makers have different purpose. The new 137-country agreement to overhaul global taxation could step up pressure on some groups that had nothing to do with it—the panels that set corporate accounting rules. The agreement uses...

news.bloombergtax.com

bloombergtax.com

Week in Insights: Tax Collections and Policy Changes

Over the past few months, chatter about tax collections—and specifically, how best to increase collections—has been center stage in many discussions about tax. We’ve been talking about targeted enforcement, bounties for turning in tax evaders, and even whether the Internal Revenue Service should have more access to your bank information to track down those who aren’t paying their fair share.
INCOME TAX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New minimum tax could politicize corporate accounting

Because Amazon and other giant companies sometimes pay little or no income tax, Congress appears ready to introduce a new minimum tax based on the profits they report to shareholders. The minimum tax, sometimes called the book income tax, is part of the Build Back Better bill that the House...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Phys.org

Study: Political divisions have deepened globally

Political divisions are deeper than at any time in the past 50 years, according to a new study led by the University of St Andrews. Populist movements, such as the Brexit movement in the UK and the Trump campaign supported by ordinary citizens, which disrupt established norms and act against democratic institutions, over time become associated with political identity leading to greater antagonism between opposing political parties, the research found.
INDIA
bloombergtax.com

U.S. Treasury Proposes Registry to Crack Down on Shell Companies

Plan aimed at unmasking anonymous businesses hiding ownership. The U.S. Treasury Department has proposed a federal registry in an effort to close loopholes that have enabled terrorists, criminals and corrupt government officials to launder illicit cash through so-called shell companies. When the proposal is finalized, businesses in the U.S. will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloombergtax.com

Gensler Warns Executives Against Using SPACs to Shirk U.S. Rules

Watchdog’s comments come amid scrutiny of high-profile deals. is warning companies against seeking a tie-up with a blank-check company as a less arduous path to going public. Gensler signaled at an event Tuesday for business executives that Wall Street’s main regulator is on the look-out for firms that want...
BUSINESS
dsnews.com

CPFB Issues New Rule on LIBOR-Linked Accounts

A criminal London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rate-setting conspiracy that implicated major international banks has resulted in the. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finalizing a rule to transition away from the LIBOR interest rate index for all consumer financial products starting in 2022. The rule establishes how creditors must select...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

Companies Poised to Lobby Accounting Boards Harder Over Tax Pact

Corporate lobbying could crowd out investors’ views, critics say. Goodwill accounting cited as one area where companies may lobby. If global taxes are going to be based on corporate income as calculated under accounting rules, then companies are liable to lobby much harder to shape those rules to their liking.
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

As 2021 comes to an end, many companies will have ceased using the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, in their contracts—though some reports suggest that the one-day, one-month, six-month and one-year Libor rates may continue to be published through June 2023. The reference rate has long been used to...
ECONOMY
Forbes

America's Best Tax And Accounting Firms

Hat do business leaders want in a tax and accounting firm? Trusted advisors who can do audit and tax work as innovatively and efficiently as possible and then dish out advice on strategic planning and business process improvements. “Clients say they want partners at the table to help them attack all the challenges they’re facing,” says Sarah Belliveau, CEO of BerryDunn, an accounting and management consulting firm in Portland, Maine, that leads the New England market with $118 million in annual revenue. “To really thrive, corporations need to be resilient and agile. They’re looking for the same thing with their professional services partners,” Belliveau says. Does your tax and accounting firm stack up? For the third year, Forbes has partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients. Approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis. See the list below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

IRA Tax Benefits: Taxes on Retirement vs. Non-Retirement Accounts

When you invest, you have many types of accounts you can choose from to put your money in. One of the first decisions to make is whether to invest in a retirement or non-retirement account. Your goal should be to find the best account type for your savings and investing...
INCOME TAX
journalofaccountancy.com

FASAB clarifies federal accounting rules for debt cancellation

The Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (FASAB) has issued a new interpretation that clarifies that federal accounting standards provide that debt cancellation is a nonexchange activity that should be reported by federal entities on the statement of changes in net position. The details are included in Interpretation 11, Debt Cancellation:...
U.S. POLITICS
cpajournal.com

Tax & Accounting Update

Tax & Accounting Update is provided by Thomson Reuters and based on material published on Checkpoint, its online news and research platform. The Update is a quick-reference guide to the most pressing issues coming down the regulatory and administrative pipeline. Visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/checkpoint-news/ for further information and daily updates. Tax News.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Local Income Tax Rules Could Be Eased

The Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute has released a new report on Indiana’s local income tax structure, which if relaxed, could shift hundreds of millions of dollars into local budgets, according to the report author. The IFPI commissioned former Purdue University economist Larry DeBoer to examine the limits placed on local...
INCOME TAX
Springfield Business Journal

Premier Choice Tax & Accounting Solutions LLC

Leadership is constantly changing. I think leadership will be more about empowering people outside of your business to help others grow and succeed in their own. Leadership will be investing in employees’ futures to keep staff on board to help the company succeed and grow. Leadership will mean having a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloombergtax.com

Hydropower Burnishes Climate Credentials in Push for Tax Credit

Hydropower producers and some environmentalists are joining forces to push lawmakers to agree to a 30% investment tax credit to upgrade hundreds of aging dams—a policy they say would back hydropower as a next-generation clean energy resource. So far, lawmakers have come up short in putting hydropower on a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

