Public Safety

Jerry Zezima: Chime and chime again

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it’s my job to ferret out problems, most of which I cause myself, I am obligated to report that my neighborhood is on high alert for a missing ferret. That’s the latest urgent message I have received from the company that operates the doorbell camera I recently purchased. It’s especially...

