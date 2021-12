December 8, 2021 --- Grammy winner, keyboard virtuoso, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cory Henry has been honored with four 2022 Grammy nominations. His October 2020 solo album Something to Say was nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. The first body of work solely produced by Henry, Something to Say showcases his multi-instrumental skills and powerfully mines 2020’s challenging emotional terrain. According to Essence, Something to Say is “right on time with this message to remind us all to not forget what we’re living and fighting for.” Henry is also nominated as a co-producer/writer on Eric Bellinger’s New Light---again in the Best Progressive R&B Album category---and as a co-producer/writer on Kanye West’s DONDA, which is nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

