Colquitt County High School FFA dominates welding competition

Colquitt County High School students brought home every possible award at the Area V Welding Career Development Event, held Nov. 30 at CCHS. Colquitt County High School FFA

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia FFA Association held the annual Area V Welding Career Development event on Nov. 30. This event is open to all schools in the southwest portion of the state. Schools may enter up to eight individual students in grades 9-12.

During the competition, students are required to complete a total of four welding practicums. The first practicum requires the students to perform a “butt” weld using 3/16-inch metal and an arc welding machine known to most as “stick welding.” The second practicum is identical to the first, however students perform the weld using a machine with an inert gas and wire known to most as “MIG welding.” The third portion focuses on brazing using an oxy-acetylene torch set. The students are required to successfully weld two pieces of twelve gauge metal together using a brazing rod and a brazing head on the torch. In all three of the these portions, students are graded based on safety, operating procedures, weld appearance and uniformity, and penetration. To assess penetration, all welded joints are subjected to a bend test using an iron worker. The fourth practicum requires the students to complete a 90 and 45 degree cut on half-inch metal using the torch and a cutting head. Students are graded again on safety, operating procedures, and ultimately the appearance of the cuts made.

The competition awards the highest placing individuals in each of the four practicums. It also combines the students four scores together and awards an overall individual winner known as the “Top Gun Welder.” Additionally students’ overall scores are combined to determine team placings.

A total of 48 students from seven different schools competed at the event this year. Colquitt County High School had eight students participate.

At the end of the event, Colquitt County FFA received every award possible. Senior Mason Bass was declared the 2021 Top Gun Welder after having the highest overall score in the entire event. Bass also had the highest placing stick weld with a score of a perfect 100.

Senior Daniel Durrence received the highest score in the brazing portion of the event.

Senior Jacob Law had the highest placing score in both the MIG welding and oxy-acetylene cutting practicums.

On an individual basis, Colquitt County FFA had the top eight individual placing scores in the entire event. This resulted in the chapter also placing first in the overall team score. Other team members contributing to the great success and team score were seniors Logan Bennett, Jordan Hudson, Austin Law and juniors Nacho Guzman and Dawson Hurst.