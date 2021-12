SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traces of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in local waterways is now a reality for Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery Monday and gave public health leaders the heads up. But what exactly does this mean? Scientists say we are seeing the very beginning of Omicron in the community — and the impact is huge. It’s kind of an early warning system that’s helping public health officials respond before an outbreak. That information is now coming from a team of scientists who have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID-19 and its variants in 10 cities across northern and central California...

