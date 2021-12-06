Oregon Pinecone Collectors Stumble Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon.

The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW.

Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest Big Game Records Inc., scored the massive elk.

Penninger described the elk as “jaw dropping,” and continued:

“Bull elk of this caliber are incredibly rare in Oregon but it’s great to see they are still around.

This bull is a testament that age, good genetics, and high-quality habitat can produce truly world class elk.”

The ODFW does not track trophy records, but will submit the score to the Northwest Big Game Records Inc. for official placement.

This is the first elk since 1984 to record a size higher than 400, when one was found or harvested by Randy Ryerse in Crook County, which is now number four all time in Oregon with a score of 400 0/8.

The number one recorded Oregon elk was scored at 418 2/8 back in 1942 by Hugh Evans, also in Crook County.

The previous second largest elk, discovered by Jim Sproul, was scored at 401 1/8 and was displayed at the John Day Elks Lodge, before it was burned down.

With the recent Catherine Creek discovery, the top four elk antlers will all be in the 400s.

Pretty impressive elk they got growing up there in Oregon, I’d say.