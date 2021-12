A little less than a year ago, Notre Dame and LSU were locked in a head recruiting battle, but it wasn’t for a cornerback or wide receiver or even a quarterback. No, it was for the rising star defensive coordinator that seemed destined to become a head coach sooner rather than later. In his greatest recruiting win at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly sold Marcus Freeman on why Notre Dame is a better program than LSU. Little did we know then that Kelly convincing Marcus Freeman to come to Notre Dame over LSU would reshape the program for years to come.

